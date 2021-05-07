EDMONTON -- A person was killed in a shooting in Sherwood Park early Friday morning.

Mounties took one suspect into custody and said there was no further risk to the public.

Around 6:30 a.m., gunshots were reported on Baseline Road.

According to RCMP, the person in custody shot at a vehicle before fleeing the area.

One victim died on scene, while a second was taken to hospital with "serious injuries."

Police dogs helped officers find the suspect near Broadway Boulevard.

Morning traffic was rerouted on Baseline Road between Highway 21 and Cloverbar Road.

