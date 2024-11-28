Mobility vehicles helping preschool children with disabilities gain independence

Five new mobility vehicles are helping preschool children with disabilities unlock opportunities for more independence.

For the past six years, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) have been designing and building emPOWER Car Project mobility vehicles.

On Thursday, they were given to their new owners to enjoy, each one is customized to each child's needs.

APEGA says they were given to children who typically wouldn’t have access to a mobility device until they’re older.

The mobility chairs feature a joystick, a speed dial and a variety of buttons to move it around. They’re described as lightweight, easily transportable, can be driven on various terrain and more cost effective than a traditional mobility device.

The mobility chair created by engineers and GRIT physical and occupational therapists. (Amanda Anderson/CTV Edmonton)

Ashley Harrison’s four-year-old daughter Priscilla has bilateral dystonic cerebral palsy, a condition that requires her to have a wheelchair.

Priscilla uses a manual wheelchair and a walker to get around but has been upgraded to the mobility vehicle.

“This is something that's giving her the ability to actually make her own decisions about where she goes and which direction she's going,” Harrison said.

“To be able to be silly and showcase her personality with it, she loves to play.”

GRIT Edmonton CEO Amber Mack says the cost of the chair is $500 plus labour but there’s no charge to parents.

Being able to teach themselves how to drive, Mack says it will help them qualify for a power mobility wheelchair when they’re older.

GRIT is calling for donations to build more mobility vehicles as there’s already more than 10 people on a waiting list.

“I think we're going to get a really huge response, because this does not exist on the market now,” Mack said.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson