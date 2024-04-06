EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 dead in 3-vehicle collision at Airport Road and Highway 2

    RCMP, rcmp generic

    One person is dead after a multi-vehicle collision that took place late Friday at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 2.

    Around 10:30 p.m. Leduc RCMP received reports of a three-vehicle collision on the eastbound side of that intersection, on the east side of the overpass approaching Sparrow Drive.

    EMS crews treated a 55-year-old Edmonton resident in a small SUV but they succumbed to their injuries on scene.

    The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police believe neither road conditions nor impairment were factors in the collision.

    Investigators remain on scene, trying to determine the cause of the collision.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News