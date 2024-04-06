1 dead in 3-vehicle collision at Airport Road and Highway 2

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle collision that took place late Friday at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 2.

Around 10:30 p.m. Leduc RCMP received reports of a three-vehicle collision on the eastbound side of that intersection, on the east side of the overpass approaching Sparrow Drive.

EMS crews treated a 55-year-old Edmonton resident in a small SUV but they succumbed to their injuries on scene.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe neither road conditions nor impairment were factors in the collision.

Investigators remain on scene, trying to determine the cause of the collision.