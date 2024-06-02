EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 dead in early-morning fatal motorcycle crash

    Edmonton police file photo Edmonton police file photo
    Investigation is underway into a fatal collision early Sunday morning that left one person dead.

    Police say that around 12:35 a.m., a 35-year-old motorcyclist was travelling east on 107A Avenue in the direction of Stadium Road N.W.

    The motorcycle continued onto Stadium Road N.W., but couldn’t navigate the bend in the road around 111 Ave. and collided with a concrete barrier on the southeast side of the street.

    The driver was thrown from the motorcycle. Paramedics declared the man dead.

    Officers believe speed was a factor in the collision.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

