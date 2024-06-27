EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta announces final numbers for fiscal year, including $4.3B surplus

    The Alberta legislature can be seen in this undated file photo. The Alberta legislature can be seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    Alberta has announced its final numbers for the fiscal year that ended in March and the bottom line is a $4.3-billion surplus.

    Finance Minister Nate Horner says Alberta took in almost $75 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year, powered by more than $19 billion from non-renewable resources and a higher tax take due to more people moving to the province.

    Alberta spent more than $70 billion, more than expected, as the province worked to cover off natural disasters and revamp the core structure of its health system.

    The province also grew the size of its long-term savings piggybank, the Heritage Savings Trust Fund, to almost $23 billion.

    Debt servicing costs were $3 billion.

    Horner says the province is setting a prudent course that has led to credit-rating upgrades from multiple firms.

    “Our government has kept its promise to balance our budget and provide Albertans the services and supports they need,” said Horner in a statement Thursday.

    “We will keep building opportunity so that our children and grandchildren can continue to benefit, grow and share in the province’s prosperity.”

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    • What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario

      Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.

    • Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

      U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News