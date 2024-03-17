1 dead in Friday night, single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision Friday night in south Edmonton that left one man dead.

At around 10:44 p.m., officers responded to a crash near Parsons Road and 28 Avenue.

A 2012 Toyota Tundra truck was traveling south on Parsons Road in the northbound lanes when it swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a second vehicle, striking a wooden power pole, then a metal power pole on the eastern side of the road.

A 54-year-old man was transported to hospital by EMS with life-threatening conditions. He died Saturday after succumbing to his injuries.

Police said speed is believed to have been a factor.