Woman killed in crash near Fort McMurray International Airport Saturday morning

A woman was killed after crashing into a water truck near the Fort McMurray International Airport Saturday morning.

RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 69 near the Saline Creek Parkway around 11:40 a.m.

Mounties said the investigation suggests a 47-year-old woman driving a sedan crashed into the back of a stationary water truck.

The woman, a Fort McMurray resident, was taken to hospital, but she died of her injuries.

The driver of the water truck was not seriously hurt.