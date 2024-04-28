Woman killed in crash near Fort McMurray International Airport Saturday morning

EDMONTON
    A woman was killed after crashing into a water truck near the Fort McMurray International Airport Saturday morning.

    RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 69 near the Saline Creek Parkway around 11:40 a.m.

    Mounties said the investigation suggests a 47-year-old woman driving a sedan crashed into the back of a stationary water truck.

    The woman, a Fort McMurray resident, was taken to hospital, but she died of her injuries.

    The driver of the water truck was not seriously hurt.

