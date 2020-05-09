EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 1.837.

There was also an additional death, bringing the total number of deaths to 116.

There have been 83 deaths in the Calgary zone, 14 in the north zone, 12 in the Edmonton zone, six in the south zone and one in the central zone.

A total of 3,548 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.

So far, 4,204 people have recovered from COVID-19.