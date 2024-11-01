1 in 5 Albertans living with dental pain, oral health problems

A surprising number of Albertans are living with persistent pain and oral health problems, according to data from Statistics Canada.

In a survey of self-reported dental problems, 21 per cent of Albertans said they experienced persistent and ongoing mouth pain, and the same amount of people reported untreated oral health problems.

For 15 per cent of Albertans, their mouth problems were bad enough they avoided eating some foods.

Despite the obvious need, almost a third of people hadn’t seen a dental professional in the last year.

The main obstacles keeping people out of the dentist’s chair are economic, though there are barriers beyond just the cost of treatment, said Dr. Steven Patterson, professor in the University of Alberta’s faculty of medicine and dentistry.

About 20 per cent of Albertans have no dental insurance, but Patterson said that for some, having a public or private plan still isn’t enough to cover the cost of a visit.

“For some the insurance they have may have a copay. In other words, they have to pay a portion. And for some even that copay is an amount they can't deal with. So that that's why, even though they have insurance, it may not be sufficient for them,” Patterson said.

Even if the province had complete insurance coverage, Patterson said he wouldn’t expect 100 per cent of people to keep up with regular appointments. In some cases, it’s simply a matter of geography, where there are issues of distance or physical challenges keeping people from the dentist’s office.

Patterson said there is also a problem akin to that of primary care in the province where many people don’t have a regular dentist. In rural areas, where it’s harder to make the financial case for setting up an independent dental practice, the issue is even more noticeable, he said.

In 2023, there was on average one dentist for every 1,560 people in the province, Patterson said. “Now there are some areas in the north where those numbers can be one to 7,000 people, because of the spread and the numbers of dentists. So certainly it varies depending on where you live in terms of the geographical access.”

Whether the new Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) will improve access and reduce the number of Albertans struggling with persistent oral pain, depends on how who is included in the scope of the program and how it is administered, he said.

The CDCP provides coverage to Canadians with a household income below $90,000, and is currently open to seniors, those under 18, and people with disabilities.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced in June the province intends to opt out of the federal dental plan by 2026. Smith said there would be too much duplication between the federal and provincial plans, and that the money would be better spent expanding options that already exist.

Sarah Hoffman, Alberta NDP Shadow Minister for Health, said cost of living is a top issue for every Albertan right now, and that the UCP government should “get out of the way” of federal investments that could make seeing a dentist more affordable.

“You can't talk to an Albertan right now without affordability being one of the issues that they raise,” Hoffman said.

“They're really struggling to keep up with the cost of living and the pressure that a typical family faces. And I know things like personal care, which sometimes extends to medical care and to dental care, are some of the things that people are cutting from the family budget.”

When people put off seeing a hygienist or a dentist because of cost, oral health problems like those reported in by StatCan get worse, Hoffman said.

“I think Danielle Smith, if she wants to help with affordability, could get out of the way of Albertans and federal investment and make sure that everyone can afford to see a dentist and a hygienist.”