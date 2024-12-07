2 arrested in connection with Friday killing of 20-year-old security guard

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old security guard at a downtown apartment building on Friday.

Harshandeep Singh was shot and killed at a building on 106 Street and 107 Avenue at around 12:30 a.m.

On Saturday, police said 30-year-old Evan Rain and 30-year-old Judith Saulteaux had been arrested.

A weapon was recovered during their arrest, and both have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Singh's death.

A video shared with CTV News Edmonton appears to show the moments leading up to the killing.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it was "unable to comment" on the authenticity of the video, as the investigation is ongoing.

In the video, a man and a woman can be seen walking down the hallway. The man can be heard yelling as he lifts and points a large gun several times.

At the end of the hallway, he appears to use the gun to hit someone off camera multiple times, while the woman and another person stand nearby.

All three enter a stairwell with what appears to be the security guard with his hands above his head.

The next moments are caught on video from inside the stairwell. It shows the security guard being held by the woman briefly before he runs down the stairs and is shot by the man in the back. He falls to the ground at the bottom of the stairs, and all three people exit the stairwell.

After the two arrests on Saturday, police said they didn't believe anyone else was involved.

"While three individuals are observed in the video, EPS is confident that only two individuals were involved in the shooting death," a media relations officer said.

An autopsy for Singh has been scheduled for Monday.

The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.