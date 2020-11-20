EDMONTON -- Despite a large majority of Alberta’s COVID-19 victims having at least one underlying medical condition, the ICU situation tells a different story.

As of Friday afternoon, 97.7 per cent of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, according to Alberta Health.

“This week, two individuals in their 30s died as a result of this virus. While both had comorbidities. These were not on their own life threatening,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, during her opening remarks at Friday’s COVID-19 update.

Hinshaw also provided a stark statistic about those who do not have comorbidities, stating one in six Albertan’s in ICU with COVID-19 did not have any previous underlying medical conditions.

There are currently 58 people in ICU with COVID-19 in the province. Hinshaw said the average age of Albertans with COVID-19 requiring hospitalizations is dropping, but did not provide an exact figure.

��Edmonton (zone) hospitalizations

*163 total ⬆️16

-36 in ICU⬇️2

-127 not in ICU ⬆️18



*5 straight days with 140+ hospitalizations

*163 is a new record high for hospitalized patientshttps://t.co/icdrQxVcM5#COVID19AB #yeg pic.twitter.com/NDUmPYYWjK — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) November 20, 2020

One quarter of Albertans over the age of 20 have at least one chronic medical condition. For Albertans aged 50 and up, 65 per cent have one or more chronic condition, according to Dr. Hinshaw.

Alberta Health recently unveiled a breakdown of COVID-19 deaths by comorbidity.