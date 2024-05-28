EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 in hospital after downtown stabbing: police

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser is parked near 105 Street and 111 Avenue, north of Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton, where a 20-year-old man was reportedly stabbed on May 27, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser is parked near 105 Street and 111 Avenue, north of Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton, where a 20-year-old man was reportedly stabbed on May 27, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton)
    A woman was taken into police custody after a stabbing in central Edmonton Monday night.

    The 20-year-old male victim was found around 10 p.m. at a fast food restaurant near 105 Street and 111 Avenue, police say.

    The 25-year-old woman was found nearby and arrested without incident.

    Police have not announced any charges yet.

    The man was taken to hospital and is expected to survive. 

