Josh Classen's forecast: Showers tonight as warm spell draws to a close

Temperatures into the low to mid teens today AND there's one more warm weekend coming. But, the overall pattern for the next five to ten days is definitely a shift towards some "cooler" temperatures.

(That's not completely unexpected. I mean...we're into the back half of October now.)

It's been a warm first two weeks of October. Today will be the 9th day with warmer-than-average temperatures this month.

That's 9 out of 15 through the first half of the month.

The long weekend had highs of 14 Sat / 18 Sun / 16 Mon. The long-term average high is 11 degrees.

After today, we'll see average or slightly cooler-than-average temperatures for Wed/Thu/Fri.

THEN...a brief warm-up for Saturday ahead of a string of cooler-than-average days next week.

There's a low pressure system that'll develop in southern AB today. We'll have some really warm air over the south (in the 20s again) and highs in the low to mid teens in central/north-central AB.

Showers will develop on the northern edge of that system tonight. So, there's a really good chance of seeing some showers in the Edmonton area overnight and early Wednesday morning.

Behind that system, some cooler air gets pulled in and a broad trough of low pressure moves in aloft for Wed/Thu/Fri.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

High: 14

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers overnight.

9pm: 10

Wednesday - 60% chance of morning showers. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

40% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 11

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 8

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 9