1 killed, 2 more hospitalized in Highway 2 crashes

At least two people were hospitalized and one was killed in multiple crashes on Highway near Nampa on Friday.

RCMP said on Wednesday that a 38-year-old woman was killed in a crash between Highway 616 and Township Road 482 around 5:30 p.m.

Mounties said the woman was driving north in a car when she was hit by a northbound SUV from behind. She was killed, and her passenger, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. She has since been released.

The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old Red Deer woman, and a three-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other vehicles were hit in the crash, but none of them reported injuries.

Earlier that day, around 1:55 p.m., RCMP said a man was seriously injured when a northbound SUV hit a car pulled over on the northbound shoulder of Highway 2 near Glen Park Road (Township Road 490).

Five people were in the car when it was hit, Mounties said, and a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. His injuries were serious, but he has since been released.

The other driver and passengers were assessed on scene.

Traffic on Highway 2 in the area was affected for several hours after the first crash, and both lanes were closed after the second crash.

On Friday night, the Millet Fire Department said that it had responded to three more crashes , involving 12 vehicles, that were related to the highway closure.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to RCMP for more information and is awaiting a response.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Karyn Mulcahy