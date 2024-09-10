EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta premier Smith defends sharing public policy plans at members-only UCP events

    Danielle Smith speaks at a UCP townhall event. (Source: The Breakdown) Danielle Smith speaks at a UCP townhall event. (Source: The Breakdown)
    Premier Danielle Smith is defending making a string of policy announcements at private United Conservative Party events, saying Albertans shouldn't be surprised by her agenda.

    When asked why she's not offering the details to all Albertans, Smith says she regularly talks with them on her call-in radio show and says it's no secret she takes guidance from party members.

    She says Albertans shouldn't be caught off guard by any of the laws her government plans to introduce when the legislature convenes in the fall.

    Last month, Smith told a UCP town hall she could transfer the operation of some Alberta Health Services-run hospitals to third parties to create fear and competition as part of her health restructuring plan.

    At similar events, Smith has offered details of provincial policing ambitions and said she's waiting to pass controversial transgender policies before allowing into her caucus an Independent legislature member who has made disparaging comments about transgender youth.

    When asked whether she's worried about being seen to curry favour with her party's right-wing base ahead of a November leadership review, Smith says Albertans shouldn't be surprised by her policies because they are grounded in conservative principles.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.

