Several Edmonton landmarks featured in Amazing Race Canada season 10 finale

The City of Edmonton will be front and centre as the 10th season of The Amazing Race Canada comes to an end tonight on CTV at 8 p.m.

The final leg of the race will see the last four teams compete in tasks at several locations throughout the city.

"The scenes that are going to be taking place on tonight's episode of The Amazing Race really showcases different areas in Edmonton," said Sarah Jackson with Explore Edmonton.

"As a viewer, you can kind of get a full taste of the city in just the hour-long show, so it's exciting," she added.

In the final episode, teams will have to climb nearly 150 feet up the iconic High Level bridge before taking a leap of faith.

Viewers will also get to see the Butterdome at the University of Alberta, the Royal Alberta Museum and the last checkpoint appears to be on the field at Commonwealth Stadium.

"The ability to have Edmonton portrayed on the national and international stage does add excitement to our city," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

Explore Edmonton hopes people watching will see what the city has to offer and want to come see it for themselves.

"It helps boost our local economy, it's driving more visitation." Jackson said.

There's also a local team still in the running made up of Taylor McPherson of Edmonton and Katie Mulkay of Sherwood Park.

Win or lose, they'll be on CTV Morning Live on Wednesday to talk about the experience.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenney