1 of 3 arrested in connection to Ponoka assault: RCMP

One person has been arrested in connection to an assault in Ponoka on Monday, but police continue to look for two others.

RCMP said the Ponoka residents were attacked outside their home, and the homeowner had a firearm pointed at them.

The vehicle used by the attackers was found on Ermineskin First Nation.

Randy Kale Potts, 31, of Maskwacis, faces 10 charges:

five firearms offences;

two counts of break and enter;

uttering threats; and

two counts of assault with a weapon.

One of the other accused is known: Sunny Don Threefingers, 33, of Maskwacis.

He is 5'7", 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police say.

Mounties haven't identified the third suspect. Any information about the attack, including Threefingers' location, can be submitted to Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4471 or Crime Stoppers.

Threefingers shouldn't be approached, RCMP said.

Potts is due in court on June 24.