EDMONTON --

A man is in custody after a non-fatal shooting in a rural area northeast of Edmonton.

Mounties say they were called to a home near Chipman the evening of June 7, and found a hurt male.

Kelly Dawson, 37, from Chipman, was arrested and faces numerous firearm charges, as well as an aggravated assault charge.

According to RCMP, the victim was expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say the shooting was not random, and that the victim and Dawson knew each other.

Dawson is set to appear in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court on June 10.