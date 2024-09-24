1-stop hub for people in need opens doors in Northgate neighbourhood

A new all-in-one hub for those in need is now open in the Northgate neighbourhood.

The C5 Northgate Hub acts as a market, donation centre and an access point for connecting people to various social programs around the city.

The hub is one of three sites in the city including a North East Hub and another located at the Clareview Recreation Centre.

The newest expansion opened up at 97 Street and 135 Avenue and was specifically based there for ease of transit accessibility as well as the mall, which also houses support offices.

"We did our research. We found that this was a very high-service needs location," said Mohamed Elsaghir, the senior manager of the C5 North East Hub and Market, on Tuesday.

"The rising cost of living, the inflation, the lack of opportunity for people – for us, it's about connecting people to those services and … those opportunities, empowering people to reach their goals through any of our locations."

The C5 Northgate Hub is a collaboration between five other agencies in Edmonton including Terra Centre for Teen Parents, Norwood Child and Family Resource Centre, Bent Arrow Society Traditional Healing Society, Boyle Street Community Services and the Newcomer Centre.

Karen Mottershead, the executive director for Terra Centre, told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday that people can come to the hub and "choose what they need" based on their situation.

"One in five families is struggling with food security, and it's an enormous need," she said. "Schools are having to provide lunches and snacks for children. There is poverty (that) is a lot deeper, and it's more impactful. So these kinds of support services are so essential."

"This market is going to (fill) a gap that's just quite enormous in the city right now."

Mottershead added that the hub intends to serve people through referrals only but encourages that anyone is welcome to inquire about their eligibility.

The C5 Northgate Hub is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about C5, or to donate to their cause, visit their website.