10 charged in connection to stolen liquor distribution network in Edmonton

Ten people have been charged and Edmonton police are looking to charge more after busting a network that distributed stolen liquor and other illegal items.

Investigators said Tuesday they have seized $130,000 in alcohol since opening an investigation in late 2020 into an increase in liquor thefts.

Edmonton Police Service says it uncovered a large market for stolen liquor and a distribution network that supplied it to legitimate businesses.

As well, they allege illegal drugs and unmarked cigarettes were being trafficked.

During search warrants at "multiple residences and businesses across the city," police seized the liquor as well as 350,000 unmarked cigarettes worth about $35,000, $73,000 in fentanyl pills, $185,000 in cocaine, and Xanax pills worth $5,400.

Forty charges were laid against:

Steven Dahrouge, 39;

Julien Roussel, 65;

James Cermak, 41;

Cara Yaremchuk, 34;

Michael Gennaro, 51;

John Berg, 67;

Harkamal Singh Kahlon, 45;

James Burns, 42;

Thomas Areekadan, 57; and

Raj Sony Jalarajan, 46.

EPS is looking to press charges against four others, a news release said.

EPS is scheduled to speak more about the arrests Tuesday morning.

