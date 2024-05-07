Alberta UCP facing growing pushback following introduction of municipalities bill
It was a long time ago, but Jan Novotny still remembers the tanks rumbling through his hometown of Prague in 1968 when the Soviet Union enforced its will on the people of what was then Czechoslovakia.
On Monday, he stood outside the Alberta legislature in a gentle rain, holding a sign aimed at the province's United Conservative Party government saying, "Stalin Would Be Proud."
"I'm really concerned," Novotny said on the first day of his protest.
"Democracy is a slippery slope. It can slip into autocracy quite easily. I just find the current government very autocratic in nature."
Novotny is specifically concerned about a proposed law that would grant Premier Danielle Smith's cabinet sweeping power to fire local councillors, toss out bylaws, and allow political parties to run in Edmonton and Calgary.
The office of Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver did not respond to a question about how much feedback it has received on its proposed legislation, which was introduced April 25.
McIver has promised to amend the bill and discuss the proposed changes with municipal leaders, who say they should have been consulted before the bill was even introduced.
Like other bills and policy balloons Albertans have seen since the 2023 provincial election, it wasn't part of the UCP's campaign platform and hasn't gone before a public comment process.
Novotny is one of an undetermined but increasingly vocal number of Albertans who are concerned about what they call the government's bossiness.
"I just woke up and said enough is enough," said Glenda Tailfeathers of Lethbridge, who's helping organize "Enough Is Enough" protests in several Alberta communities for May 25.
"There's a lot of interest in people taking a stand," said Peter Oliver of Project Alberta, an offshoot of a group called Project Calgary.
In one day, the group collected 800 signatures against the proposed legislation.
"The more power they take away from our councils, the more power they put in the hands of corporations and unions," Oliver said. "It could reach a point where it's hard to get control back."
Last week, University of Alberta political science professor Jared Wesley posted an essay warning of a growing authoritarian streak in the UCP government.
"In my two decades of research, I haven't seen this sort of reaction to anything I've written," Wesley said in an email.
"It's not just the volume, but the variety of people reaching out. From the left and the right. CEOs to retirees, rural folks and city folks. All of them upset at what a growing number of Albertans are seeing: a government bent on consolidating power.
"You can feel the groundswell, and MLAs are hearing it, too."
Alberta Municipalities -- the organization that speaks for towns, cities, and villages -- has also objected.
"Albertans have been clear: they do not want political parties in their local elections," the organization said in a statement last week. "The provincial government has ignored them, too, deaf to the voices of Albertans."
Critics say the Smith government has a way of springing controversial legislation on Albertans.
In the last year, the government has: re-introduced the idea of a provincial pension; imposed a moratorium on approvals for renewable power; promised to restrict gender-affirming care for young people; and introduced legislation that would require provincially regulated organizations, including universities, to obtain provincial approvals on federal funding.
Smith has pushed back on criticisms, saying her government is simply responding to concerns from stakeholders and is committed to ensuring other levels of government don't overstep their authority.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
There's actually no such thing as vegetables. Here's why you should eat them anyway
The rumours are true: Vegetables aren't real — that is, in botany, anyway. While the term fruit is recognized botanically as anything that contains a seed or seeds, vegetable is actually a broad umbrella term.
'It looked so legit': Ontario man pays $7,700 for luxury villa found on Booking.com, but the listing was fake
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
The Met Gala was in full bloom with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Mindy Kaling among the standout stars
The Met Gala and its fashionista A-listers on Monday included Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and a parade of others in a swirl of flora and fauna looks on a green-tinged carpet lined by live foliage.
Israeli forces seize Rafah border crossing in Gaza, putting ceasefire talks on knife's edge
Israeli tanks seized control of Gaza's vital Rafah border crossing on Tuesday as Israel brushed off urgent warnings from close allies and moved into the southern city even as cease-fire negotiations with Hamas remained on a knife's edge.
Canadian cadets rock mullets and place second at U.S. military competition
Sporting mullets, Canadian Armed Forces officer cadets placed second in an annual military skills competition in the U.S.
Highlights from the 2024 Met Gala exhibit: Sleeping Beauty would wake up for these gowns
Sure, she was a royal princess and all. But there’s no way Sleeping Beauty — either before or after her nap — ever had quite the fabulous wardrobe that’s been assembled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Noelia Voigt resigns as Miss USA, citing her mental health
Noelia Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA in November 2023, has announced she is resigning from her role, saying the decision is in the best interest of her mental health.
Putin begins his fifth term as president, more in control of Russia than ever
Vladimir Putin began his fifth term Tuesday as Russian leader at a glittering Kremlin inauguration, setting out on another six years in office after destroying his political opponents, launching a devastating war in Ukraine and concentrating all power in his hands.
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Single-use items bylaw back before council amid repeal hearing
The public hearing required to officially repeal the city’s single-use items bylaw is being held Tuesday.
-
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
-
'A big help': Relief anticipated with rainfall to break dry spell in southeastern Alberta
Parts of southern Alberta are expecting significant rainfall over the next few days, which is welcome news for farmers.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek suspects in 'street robbery'
Lethbridge police are looking for two people they believe were involved in the 'street robbery' of a senior last week.
-
Southern Alberta animal shelters overrun with abandoned pets
Animal shelters across the province are finding themselves frequently at capacity -- or more.
-
Woman charged in connection with fatal crash
Lethbridge police say impaired driving is to blame in a fatal crash that killed a 25-year-old man on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Police say Sask. man assaulted hospital staff the night before killing his mother
Prince Albert police say a 29-year-old man charged in the murder of his mother had assaulted a staff member at Victoria Hospital the night before the killing.
-
The lone road into this Sask. village is so bad some locals drive through the ditch
Aaron Fosseneuve says the official name of the road into his home community of Cumberland House is Highway 123, but locals joke it’s not as easy as 1-2-3 — “it’s more like a 4-5-6.”
-
Saskatoon Blades superfans excited for game 7 against Moose Jaw Warriors
The Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors are getting ready for what’s sure to be an epic game seven at Sasktel Centre, capping off one of the tightest series in recent history.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP criticizes nearly $1 million spent on former Prime Minister's consulting firm
The Government of Saskatchewan has paid former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's consulting firm nearly $1 million over the past four years for trade advice. The opposition says it has been blocked while trying to gather more details on the contract.
-
'Absolutely critical': Looming rail worker strike causing concern for Sask.'s biggest industries
The possibility of a strike by both Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail workers has Saskatchewan's major economic drivers sounding alarms.
-
Hudson's Bay in Regina to close in 2025
The Hudson's Bay department store location at Regina's Cornwall Centre will close its doors in 2025.
Vancouver
-
Closing arguments underway for accused in Richmond restaurant murder
Closing arguments are underway in the trial of a man accused of killing an alleged money launderer and wounding his associate at a Richmond, B.C., restaurant in September 2020.
-
Canucks enter second round as underdogs against Edmonton Oilers
Despite a better regular season record, including a clean sweep of the Edmonton Oilers, the Vancouver Canucks are entering the second round series between the two teams as underdogs.
-
Vancouver high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault
A former band teacher at a Vancouver high school has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting one of his former students, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria the only city to pass B.C. home-building target so far
Under the province’s new housing targets, Victoria was tasked with creating 659 new units within the first year. It has hit 753 in six months.
-
B.C. court date set for 3 accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday.
-
B.C.'s human rights commissioner calls on universities to protect student protesters
Amid ongoing protest encampments on university campuses in B.C., the province’s human rights commissioner is calling on institutions to protect free speech.
Toronto
-
'It looked so legit': Ontario man pays $7,700 for luxury villa found on Booking.com, but the listing was fake
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
-
Man seriously injured in Bridle Path shooting: Toronto police
A man sustained serious injuries after a shooting in the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood overnight, police say.
-
Police investigate deadly shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood
One man is dead and a woman suffered minor injuries after a shooting in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec to limit sperm donations per donor after 3 men from same family father hundreds of children
Quebec is looking at tightening the regulations around sperm donation in the province following the release of a documentary that revealed three men from the same family fathered hundreds of children.
-
McGill roommates — one Jewish, the other Palestinian — find friendship and common ground
A Palestinian and Jewish student ended up as roommates at McGill in 2021, and the experience led them to find common ground.
-
Montreal stabbing leaves man in hospital
A 25-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.
Atlantic
-
N.S. crews searching for missing man in capsized boat
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is searching for a man missing from a capsized recreational boat in Annapolis County, N.S.
-
IWK looking for missing 17-year-old patient
The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is looking for a 17-year-old patient who has gone missing.
-
Concern over speeding in Fredericton neighbourhood grows after 2 teens, young adult killed in crash
Three people – including two teens – are dead, and two others are injured after a crash that has left a greater Fredericton community shaken.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
-
Butterfly Garden at the Leaf takes flight again after closure
Springtime is here and a popular attraction at The Leaf is undergoing a metamorphosis.
-
Manitoba to use tobacco suit windfall to fight cancer: Premier
A windfall from a lawsuit against big tobacco could see a major expansion to help cancer patients.
Ottawa
-
Homebuilders issue warning about proposed $12,000 hike in Ottawa development charges
The Greater Ottawa Home Builders Association warns a $12,000 increase in development charges on new homes will create an unexpected cost for homebuyers planning to buy a new home in Ottawa this year.
-
East-end Ottawa family dealing with massive rat infestation
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with a rat infestation that just won’t go away. Now, after doing everything they can to try to fix the issue, they are pleading with the city to step in and help.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING The state of Ottawa's assets: What's good, what's bad, and what needs replacing
A report for the the City of Ottawa's Finance and Corporate Services Committee says planned investments in city infrastructure and assets will not be enough to maintain current service levels 10 years from now.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Heavy police presence in Timmins
People in Timmins are waking up to a heavy police presence in the area of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street on Tuesday morning.
-
'It looked so legit': Ontario man pays $7,700 for luxury villa found on Booking.com, but the listing was fake
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
-
Northern Ont. woman charged in fatal head-on Highway 17 crash
A 32-year-old northern Ontario woman has been charged in a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Espanola that killed one and seriously injured two others Sunday.
Barrie
-
Barrie looking for feedback on culture plan and art strategy
City of Barrie wants the public's help to determine a new cultural and art strategy.
-
Wasaga Beach prepares for the worst with preparedness training
16 groups of emergency personnel train for disasters in Wasaga Beach.
-
Sentences handed down in Barrie catwalk shooting
Sentencing has been handed down to two men who pleaded guilty for their roles in a Barrie catwalk shooting last spring that left the victim fighting for his life.
Kitchener
-
Breaking News
Breaking News Police investigating report of shots fired into Kitchener residential building
Police are currently responding to a report of gunshots in the area of Harold Avenue and Jean Avenue in Kitchener.
-
OPP urge safety as another wrong-way driver spotted on Highway 401
There have been two fatal wrong-way collisions on Highway 401 in the last week, and on Sunday, another driver was seen travelling in the opposite direction near Cambridge, Ont.
-
Stratford resident banned from city property and contacting staff
A couple of Stratford residents claim they have been banned from attending any city owned properties or from speaking with any city staff for three months.
London
-
DEVELOPING: Two separate crashes on Highway 401
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. east of London and has caused multiple lane closures. According to police, only one lane is getting through.
-
A roundup of a different kind for Huron OPP
Officers in Central Huron helped a local resident round up a sow and her piglets.
-
'So scared there's going to be a tragedy': Vacant building in OEV raises concern among residents
Homeowners living near the former McCormick/Beta Brands building are again raising the alarm over a structure that has been vacant for nearly two decades.
Windsor
-
April crime stats released by Windsor police
Some areas saw a decrease while crime against people were up slightly compared to a year a go.
-
Family of nurse, 22, who died after surgery complications establish scholarship in her honour
With an infectious giggle and a strong desire to help others, Hannah Pare had all the tools to be a spectacular nurse. But that thrill has quickly turned into heartbreaking agony for Hannah's family after complications from a routine surgery cut her life short.
-
OPP clear the scene after incident in Tecumseh
Around 4:30 a.m., OPP posted to social media that residents in the area would see, “A large police presence as OPP units execute a search warrant at a property.”