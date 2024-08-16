EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 10-year-old hit by SUV in marked crosswalk in south Edmonton: police

    Police say a 10-year-old child was hit by an SUV while in a marked crosswalk on Aug. 16, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Police say a 10-year-old child was hit by an SUV while in a marked crosswalk on Aug. 16, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A 10-year-old child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Friday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to 34 Avenue between 106 Street and Calgary Trail around 3 p.m.

    The Edmonton Police Service says the child was hit by a Ford Escape while crossing in a marked crosswalk.

    Charges of failing to yield to a pedestrian are pending against the woman driving the SUV.

    The road was partially closed after the crash, but is expected to open by 4:30 p.m.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ukrainian forces left a path of destruction in Russia operation

    A trail of destruction lies in the path that Ukrainian forces carved on their risky incursion into Russia, blasting through the border and eventually into the town of Sudzha, where Associated Press journalists travelled Friday on a Ukrainian government-organized trip.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News