10-year-old hit by SUV in marked crosswalk in south Edmonton: police

A 10-year-old child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to 34 Avenue between 106 Street and Calgary Trail around 3 p.m.

The Edmonton Police Service says the child was hit by a Ford Escape while crossing in a marked crosswalk.

Charges of failing to yield to a pedestrian are pending against the woman driving the SUV.

The road was partially closed after the crash, but is expected to open by 4:30 p.m.