100 km/h winds possible through Edmonton area on Friday
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 11:02AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 1:43PM MDT
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a wind warning for the Edmonton metro area.
The agency says a low pressure system moving through the province Friday morning will bring gusty winds, strengthening into the early afternoon.
Wind gusts above 90 km/h and even 100 km/h are possible.
Winds will ease into the evening as the system moves into Saskatchewan.