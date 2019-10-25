EDMONTON - A window washer was rescued from a perilous situation on Friday afternoon, after was hanging from a window washing rig on the Stantec tower building.

The situation started shortly after 1 p.m.

“We noticed the window washing, the scaffolding was popping off,” Lindsey Roberts told CTV News Edmonton.

“We saw that he was hanging off and they were rescuing him.”

Emergency crews quickly rescued the worker with a bucket truck.

There is no word on the worker’s condition.

A wind warning is currently in effect for the Edmonton area.

Photos taken by witnesses at the scene show broken glass in the tower windows.

The Stantec Tower in Edmonton is the tallest building in Canada west of Toronto.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.