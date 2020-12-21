EDMONTON -- A local business is reeling after thieves made off with more than $100,000 in merchandise.

Mr. Derk has been selling high end suits in Edmonton for generations. The company opened a new location near Whyte Avenue less than a month ago. Now, they’re in cleanup mode.

They broke doors and busted through drywall.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, and it was partially caught on camera.

“They were staying out of the motion sensors and they were staying out of the cameras so someone knew exactly where they were going,” said Sterling Derk.

First, they raided racks at the ready, eventually pulling pants down off nearby shelving. Their faces were covered by masks.

“He’s handing stuff back, and as he proceeds forward he’s sliding on the floor.”

“He starts handing stuff back to the other holes they’ve made.”

The thieves also grabbed some one-of-a-kind items. Derks is the only store in western Canada that carries them.

Police will only say they’re investigating.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk.