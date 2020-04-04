EDMONTON -- The province of Alberta confirmed there are 106 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday and two additional deaths.

The new numbers bring the total cases in the province to 1,181 and 20 deaths. One hundred and thirty three of the total cases are believed to be community spread.

This is the case breakdown province-wide:

734 cases in the Calgary zone

290 cases in the Edmonton zone

66 cases in the Central zone

68 cases in the North zone

18 cases in the South zone

Five cases in zones yet to be confirmed

There are 42 people in hospital, and 14 in intensive care.

The two deaths reported on Saturday are both women in their 90s from Calgary’s Mackenzie Towne care facility.

The province also said of the cases reported Saturday, 51 are confirmed and 55 are probable, which are cases where the patient is showing symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a lab confirmed case.

So far 240 people have recovered.