11 years for man who killed Indigenous woman in Alberta, moved her body to Manitoba

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Is it time to return the Crown Jewels?

The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island