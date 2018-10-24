

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Following decades of negotiations, the Lubicon Lake Band and the provincial and federal governments have signed a “historic” land claim settlement.

The agreement allocates 246 square kilometres for the Lubicon Lake Band, located approximately 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The band will also receive $95 million in finance compensation from Canada and $18 million from Alberta, as well as infrastructure like roads, utility services, housing, internet and a school.

“The Lubicon Lake band #453 settlement will ensure a brighter future for our children, youth and elders,” Chief Billy Joe Laboucan said in a statement.

“The conclusion of this 85-year-old land claim will give our membership a more prosperous economic future. Though it is bittersweet as we have lost the founding members who initiated this claim back in 1933,” he acknowledged.

Under the settlement, the Lubicon Lake Band will received the treaty benefits to which they are entitled under Treaty 8.

“Decades in the making, this settlement represents an important step forward, correcting wrongs of the past, and building a future dedicated to meaningful reconciliation,” Premier Rachel Notley said in a statement.

The settlement was approved via community vote on September 14 and October 15. Members of the community voted “overwhelmingly in favour” of the settlement.