EDMONTON -- Not one person of 117 who have tested for COVID-19 in Alberta are sick with the novel virus, the province says.

The new count, released Feb. 21, is the latest information from Alberta's chief medical officer.

"There are no confirmed or probable cases in Alberta at this time. The cases in Canada have been travel-related and have been isolated to prevent further transmission," the department's update reads.

By last Friday, 76 people in Alberta had been tested.

The province will update the number weekly.

On Feb. 21, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had risen to nearly 76,800.