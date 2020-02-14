EDMONTON -- Seventy-six people have tested for the coronavirus in Alberta, but no one has been diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Testing has nearly tripled since last Friday when 28 people had tested up to that point.

Alberta Health is urging people returning to the province from Hubei, China to self-isolate for 14 days.

More than 1,000 people have died as a result of the virus worldwide, and cases have surpassed 60,000.