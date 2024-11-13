12-year-old boy charged in stabbing of 11-year-old boy at Edmonton McDonald's

The boy stabbed at a north Edmonton McDonald's last Friday is 11 years old.

The altercation at the McDonald's in the area of 153 Avenue and Castle Downs Road at around 3:15 p.m. involved boys between the ages of nine and 12, Edmonton police said.

An 11-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured. He's in hospital in stable condition, police said.

A 12-year-old boy was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

The attacker and victim did not know each other, police said.