EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 12-year-old boy charged in stabbing of 11-year-old boy at Edmonton McDonald's

    Police can be seen at the McDonald's on 153 Avenue and Castle Downs Road on Nov. 8, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) Police can be seen at the McDonald's on 153 Avenue and Castle Downs Road on Nov. 8, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The boy stabbed at a north Edmonton McDonald's last Friday is 11 years old.

    The altercation at the McDonald's in the area of 153 Avenue and Castle Downs Road at around 3:15 p.m. involved boys between the ages of nine and 12, Edmonton police said.

    An 11-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured. He's in hospital in stable condition, police said.

    A 12-year-old boy was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

    The attacker and victim did not know each other, police said.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News