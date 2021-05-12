EDMONTON -- The Grand Market is returning to 124 Street on Thursday for its 10th season.

The market will proceed two times a week: Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 108 Avenue and 124 Street, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 102 Avenue and 124 Street.

New to the market this year is an expansion west from 124 Street to 125 Street on 108 Avenue. The extra space will provide more room for vendors and customers to shop safely.

“Our city’s smallest businesses rely on vending at the market as a significant source of income to provide for their families,” Krista Franke, founder of 124 Grand Market, said.

Similar to 2020, pandemic regulations will be enforced such as:

Two metres physical distancing

Regulating and limiting traffic

Consistent cleaning and sanitation

Mandatory face coverings

The market will welcome back some familiar vendors this year along with a few new faces.

You can expect everything from fresh fruit to meat pies, beer, and fresh cut flowers.

Edmontonians are encouraged to walk or bike on market days to reduce the impact on the neighbourhood.

The 2021 market will run outdoors from now until the Harvest Thanksgiving Market on Oct. 7.

For more information head to 124grandmarket.com.