EDMONTON -- The 124 Street Grand Market opened its second location for the summer on Sunday.

Despite the rain, shoppers came out to shop local.

This is the third year for the market, which will run every Sunday on 102 Avenue and 124 Street, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until September 27.

The market also runs Thursday evenings at 108 Avenue and 124 Street.