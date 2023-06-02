13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine

A young girl was attacked by a stranger in the area of 95 Street and 76 Avenue on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (EPS) A young girl was attacked by a stranger in the area of 95 Street and 76 Avenue on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (EPS)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island