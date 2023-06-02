13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine

Edmonton police are searching for the man who attacked a young girl near Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday morning.

A 13-year-old girl was walking to school on a gravel pathway near 76 Avenue and 95 Street between 7:45 and 8 a.m. when a man grabbed the back of her neck, Edmonton police said.

She broke free and fled to her school.

The attacker is 30 to 40 years old, approximately six feet tall, and has dark facial hair and a face tattoo, according to police. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie.

Investigators want to speak with witnesses or anyone who may have seen a man in the area who matches that description.

The girl and the man don't know each, detectives believe.

She's receiving support for the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.