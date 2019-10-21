EDMONTON -- The new Heritage Valley Trail off of Anthony Henday Drive is now open to traffic.

The new Heritage Valley Trail (135 street) and Anthony Henday Connection from Ellerslie Road is now open to traffic! We thank everyone for their patience as we completed this exciting new connection in the southwest. #yegtraffic — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) October 21, 2019

The new exit replaces the 127 Street exit that was closed in May.

"All the residents in the area are going to notice a lot less traffic and a lot better flow in the morning which will alleviate a lot of the frustration that motorists have had over the last several months," City of Edmonton project manager Ryan Drummond told CTV News Edmonton.

The city is also twinning Ellerslie Road between Graydon Hill and 111 Street. That should be open to traffic by the end of this year.

The $21 million project is reportedly on time and on budget.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson