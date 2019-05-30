

CTV Edmonton





Fire danger continues at the Métis Settlement of Paddle Prairie.

Fourteen homes northeast of the settlement have been lost to the wildfire, according to Paddle Prairie's Facebook page.

A further 80 homes are still in direct danger, but at this time, the hamlet is safe.

Crews are currently in the process of fighting grass fires along the highway and the creek in the area.

Overnight social media reports from the vice chair of the Metis Settlement said homes in that community had burned as a result of the Chuckegg Creek wildfire.

The fire, which is the same one that previously threatened the community of High Level, is now burning two kilometres from the Paddle Prairie settlement border, 70 kilometres south of High Level.