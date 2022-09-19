14-year-old boy facing lone murder charge in Edmonton school stabbing after 6 charges downgraded

The family of Karanveer Sahota expressed frustration with the justice system Monday after it was revealed in an Edmonton courtroom that the charges against six teens were downgraded from murder to manslaughter.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named, is still accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of the 16-year-old student outside of McNally High School in April.

“Our family is frustrated and disheartened by the judicial process," Monica Binns, Sahota’s cousin, wrote in a statement.

"Pursuant to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, a youth convicted of manslaughter can be sentenced to a maximum of three years, with only two of those years in a youth detention facility and one on probation. They may get less."

Sahota was attacked on April 8 as he waited for his bus. He died a week later in hospital. An autopsy concluded a stab wound was the cause of death.

Seven youths were initially charged with attempted murder but those were upgraded after Sahota died.

On April 22, the Edmonton Police Service announced second-degree murder charges against a 17-year-old female, two 16-year-old males, two 15-year-old males and two 14-year-old males.

The teens cannot be identified because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and there was a publication ban on any evidence heard in the courtroom Monday because the trial has not started.

The next court date on the case is scheduled for Oct. 11.