Serious crash closes Highway 795 near Calmar

A person is in critical condition after a serious crash that closed down Highway 795 south of Calmar on Sunday.

At around 3:30 p.m., Leduc RCMP said the highway was impassable at Township Road 490. It was expected to be closed for several hours.

A STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene, and took one male patient in ciritcal condition to hospital in Edmonton. STARS could not say if the patient was a child or an adult.

RCMP has not released any details on the injured person or how many other people were involved.

The Town of Calmar is located around 50 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.