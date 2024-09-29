EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Serious crash closes Highway 795 near Calmar

    A Stars Air Ambulance in a file photo. A Stars Air Ambulance in a file photo.
    Share

    A person is in critical condition after a serious crash that closed down Highway 795 south of Calmar on Sunday. 

    At around 3:30 p.m., Leduc RCMP said the highway was impassable at Township Road 490. It was expected to be closed for several hours.

    A STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene, and took one male patient in ciritcal condition to hospital in Edmonton. STARS could not say if the patient was a child or an adult. 

    RCMP has not released any details on the injured person or how many other people were involved.

    The Town of Calmar is located around 50 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage

      Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News