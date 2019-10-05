A Fort Saskatchewan teen took part in a hole-in-one contest and won a brand new Ford EcoSport.

Ethan Howes was competing in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s stop in Nisku at RedTail Landing golf course on Sept. 7 and 8.

During round two of the event he took part in the hole-in-one contest on the eighth hole.

The 14-year-old aced the hole, and became the first MJT player to win the contest since it started four years ago, and the first junior in Canadian golf history to do so.

On Saturday, Howes collected the keys to his new SUV at Nisku Ford.

Howes is currently in the process of getting his learner’s permit, so for now he’ll just be the co-pilot of his new ride.