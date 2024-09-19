$149M approved by province for Jasper wildfire recovery

The Alberta government will provide $149 million for Jasper's recovery from a wildfire that burned one third of its townsite, the province announced on Thursday.

"This critical funding is one piece in helping Jasper recover and rebuild and we know we can count on our provincial partners for continued support in this area," Jasper mayor Richard Ireland said in a statement expressing his gratitude.

“We are committed to providing the necessary support for recovery in Jasper and all Alberta communities affected by wildfire this year," Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said in the news release.

"This funding will cover critical areas of need, from uninsurable infrastructure damage to emergency operations costs, ensuring communities can recover swiftly and safely.”

The funding will come from the province's Disaster Recovery Program.

Under the program, 90 per cent of eligible expenses are covered by the province, while the municipality's remaining share may be submitted for federal reimbursement.

It does not cover costs, damage or loss that could have been covered by insurance.

The program funded wildfire and flooding recovery efforts in 2023, flooding recovery in northern Alberta in 2020, and wildfire recovery in Fort McMurray and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in 2016.

On Wednesday, Canada's minister responsible for Parks Canada introduced legislation that would transfer full authority over local land planning and development for Jasper's recovery to the municipality from the national park agency.

The town will also be asking the provincial government for budget funding for a few years in order to avoid drastically cutting services or hiking taxes.

The wildfire at the end of July burned down 358 homes and businesses, eliminating an estimated more than $2 million in rolling annual property tax revenue for the municipality.