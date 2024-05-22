15-year-old Edmonton boy's death being investigated by homicide detectives

A man is in custody after the suspicious death of a 15-year-old boy in Edmonton Tuesday evening.

The teen was found at 137 Avenue and 184 Street around 9:30 p.m. by police who had received a report of an "injured male" there.

He died at the scene, despite the efforts of police and paramedics.

"An adult male was taken into custody shortly after the incident," police said in a news release the next day.

They believe the man and teen knew each other.

The homicide detectives who are investigating are not looking for any other suspects.

An autopsy will be done on Friday.