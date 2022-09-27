1st-degree murder suspect who prompted shelter order in northern Alta. found: RCMP

The man wanted for first-degree murder and who prompted a recent shelter-in-place order in a northern Alberta community was found on Monday.

Mounties say they arrested him Monday evening in the Little Buffalo community, east of Cadotte Lake where community members were told to stay inside their homes on Saturday.

The communities are nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.

The order was issued when the man, who had been wanted on the first-degree murder charge since July, was spotted in the Cadotte Lake area.

RCMP rescinded the order that same day, despite not having found the man. Community members were told to be "diligent," as he was still believed to be nearby.

The arrest three days later in Little Buffalo happened without incident, police said.

The man is accused of shooting and killing a 35-year-old man from Cadotte Lake.