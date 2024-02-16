2 arctic wolves arrive in Edmonton from France

The Edmonton Valley Zoo has welcomed two new female arctic wolves to the pack.

The so far unnamed pair came from the Parc Zoologique CERZA in Hermival-les-Vaux, France.

Zoo officials spent more than a year searching for suitable companions for Tundra, the zoo's existing arctic wolf, after his partner Shilah died in 2022.

"We were very fortunate to find this pair of wolves and we are thrilled to finally have them here. Finding a companion for Tundra has been a priority for us since the devastating loss of Shilah," animal care team lead Laura Castor said in a Friday release. "Arctic wolves are pack animals so it was important to find the right fit for Tundra. It has taken a lot of time and effort to get to this point and we couldn’t be happier with this result."

The new arrivals two and three-year-old sisters from different litters.

They are not currently available for public viewing, as they must spend 30 days in quarantine and adjust to their new surroundings.

"Although they were vet-checked prior to being sent here, all animals being transferred are put into mandatory quarantine upon arrival, which is a standard industry practice," Castor said. "This allows us to make sure they are healthy and aren’t carrying any illnesses."

The zoo says the new wolves will be introduced to Tundra in stages to make sure the animals are comfortable with each other.

After some months of close monitoring by staff, the trio will be moved to a brand new 5000m² arctic wolf habitat, which is still under construction and is expected to open this summer.

The arctic wolf is a subspecies of the grey wolf, and lives in northern regions of North America and in Greenland.

The new arctic wolf habitat at the Edmonton Valley Zoo as seen on Feb. 16, 2024. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)