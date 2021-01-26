EDMONTON -- According to RCMP, two people in Evansburg, Alta., are believed to have been “unable to leave” a duplex “before it became engulfed” during a Tuesday morning fire.

Gerald Soroka, the MP for Yellowhead, posted on Facebook that two people in the Han family died in the fire.

An Evansburg RCMP officer was patrolling in town and noticed the fire around 3 a.m. in the area of 49 Street and 52 Avenue.

The officer was able to help two elderly people evacuate one half of the duplex, police said. An adult woman and a teen are believed to have been unable to escape the blaze.

The fire was put out around 9 a.m. and is under investigation.

Half of the duplex belonged to the owners of the Evansbug Family Foods store, according to a GoFundMe page. The page went on to say the owners lost family members in the fire.