EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 Calder homes damaged by fire

    A fire that broke out in a duplex at 128 Avenue and 123A Street spread to a neighbouring home on March 28, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) A fire that broke out in a duplex at 128 Avenue and 123A Street spread to a neighbouring home on March 28, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)

    A fire spread from one home to another in the Calder neighbourhood Thursday morning.

    The blaze in a duplex at 128 Avenue and 123A Street was reported just before 5 a.m.

    According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the flames spread to a home on the south side of the duplex.

    No one was home in either building and no injuries were reported. 

