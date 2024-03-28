2 Calder homes damaged by fire
A fire spread from one home to another in the Calder neighbourhood Thursday morning.
The blaze in a duplex at 128 Avenue and 123A Street was reported just before 5 a.m.
According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the flames spread to a home on the south side of the duplex.
No one was home in either building and no injuries were reported.
Ottawa public school board, 3 Toronto-area school boards launch lawsuit against social media giants
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
Several flight attendants from Pakistan have gone missing after landing in Canada
Multiple flight attendants from Pakistan International Airlines have abandoned their jobs and are believed to have sought asylum in Canada in the past year and a half, a spokesperson for the government-owned airline says.
Statistics Canada reports real GDP up 0.6% in January as Quebec strikes end
Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.6 per cent in January, helped by the end of public sector strikes in Quebec in November and December.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 mm among weather alerts in effect for 7 provinces
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 millimetres, air quality advisories and other alerts have been issued for seven Canadian provinces, according to the latest forecasts.
King Charles calls for acts of friendship in first public remarks since Kate's cancer diagnosis
King Charles III gave public remarks for Maundy Thursday, addressing the importance of acts of friendship, following his and Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnoses.
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John’s get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gathered in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
A Nigerian woman reviewed some tomato puree online. Now she faces jail
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in N.Y. hush-money criminal case
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial.
Calgary
Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Parks Canada helps rescue elk from the Bow River in Banff
A bull elk was rescued from the icy waters of the Bow River in Banff National Park on Wednesday.
Shots fired at a home in Cityscape, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating after a home in the northeast community of Cityscape was hit by bullets early Thursday.
Lethbridge
Medicine Hat mayor pursuing judicial review after sanctions, wants to get back to work
The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alta., isn't backing down, after being stripped of her power and half of her pay by city council last week.
-
Alberta conservationists say solar project threatens pronghorn antelope habitat
A conservation group is calling on the Alberta government to put a stop to a solar farm being built near Medicine Hat.
City renews agreement with AHS to deliver EMS through Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services
The City of Lethbridge has renewed its master service agreement with Alberta Health Services to deliver emergency medical services through Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services.
Saskatoon
Blind Sask. curlers say WestJet left them in the lurch after flight cancellation
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
-
Sask. man's lawsuit is thrown out after he misses a call from court
A Saskatoon man's lawsuit against his travel agent was dismissed because he missed a call from the courthouse.
Regina
Recruitment of workers from other countries helped drive Sask. population to new high
Recruitment of workers from other countries have helped drive Saskatchewan’s population to a new high of 1,225,493 which is up by 30,624 in 2023. The vast majority were newcomers to Canada.
-
Sask.'s Ethan Bear enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Ochapowace First Nation hockey star Ethan Bear will be away from the Washington Capitals and the NHL for an indefinite period of time after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
Vancouver
Conservation officers seize 9-foot python from Chilliwack home
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
-
Influencers, promises, and populism: Prime minister woos renters in East Vancouver
The prime minister chose an East Vancouver community centre to woo Millennials and renters with an announcement Wednesday that was big on populist rhetoric but apparently light on impact.
-
'They took it all': Video shows break-in at Surrey, B.C., jewelry store
A jewelry store owner in South Surrey is devastated after his business was broken into and robbed for the third time.
Vancouver Island
B.C. files unexplained wealth order after seizing gold, cash and jewelry from crypto co-founder
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
-
Man found dead near B.C. trail after RCMP 'unable to locate anyone,' watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on Vancouver Island this week – one day after RCMP officers were asked to search for him at the same location.
-
Environment Canada issues wind warning for Victoria, air quality statement for northern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.
Toronto
Four Ontario school boards suing Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta for $4.5 billion
Four Ontario school boards, including three in the Greater Toronto Area, have launched lawsuits seeking $4.5 billion in damages against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta for creating products that they allege negligently interfere with student learning and have caused “widespread disruption to the education system.”
-
-
What new auto insurance reforms will mean for Ontarians, if they get introduced
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Montreal
1 killed, 1 in critical condition after vehicle crashes into tree: Urgences-sante
A young man was killed and another is in critical condition after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Montreal.
-
Quebec minister agrees to postpone electoral map reform
Quebec Minister responsible for Democratic Institutions Jean-François Roberge has accepted the opposition parties' request to postpone the reform of the electoral map.
-
Kahnawake poker house ordered to close amid 'concerns' after investigation
The owners of the Magic Palace poker house in Kahnawake are planning to appeal the decision to order its doors closed on Monday. An investigation led to ' numerous concerns' about the establishment's operations.
Atlantic
Premier Tim Houston sets up emergency Nova Scotia Guard
Premier Tim Houston announced the establishment of the Nova Scotia Guard, a group of volunteers that will support communities during and after emergencies.
-
Slow moving weather front brings days of rain to the Maritimes
Environment Canada is warning of a “prolonged rainfall event” in the forecast this week, issuing special weather statements in Nova Scotia and rainfall warnings in New Brunswick.
-
New Glasgow man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: N.S. RCMP
Pictou County District RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
Winnipeg
University of Winnipeg hoping to have some services restored next week following cyber attack
It's believed no personal information was leaked after the University of Winnipeg was hit by a cyber attack on the weekend, however, the school is still working to get all services back up and running.
-
'This is why we're here': A Winnipeg biotech company's role in a new treatment used in Canada
A Winnipeg biotech company is being celebrated for its role in a first-of-its-kind treatment in Canada.
-
3 beloved Winnipeg Beach businesses hit the real estate market
Three large pieces of Winnipeg Beach commercial real estate have hit the market ahead of the busy tourist season.
Ottawa
Ontario announces $543 million funding deal for city of Ottawa, including taking over Hwy. 174
The Ontario government and the City of Ottawa have reached a new deal to provide $543 million in operating and capital funding to Ottawa over 10 years, including uploading Highway 174 to the province.
-
Ford calls on federal government to 'get government workers' back to the office in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring federal workers back to the office for "a few days" to help boosts the downtown economy, as the Ontario government provides funding to revitalize Ottawa's downtown core.
-
Ottawa public school board, 3 Toronto-area school boards launch lawsuit against social media giants
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
Northern Ontario
BREAKING Highway 17 west of Sudbury closed, transport on its side
A single transport crash early Thursday morning on Highway 17 west of Sudbury has brought traffic to a stop.
-
-
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
-
-
Graffiti artist wannabe attacks Markdale neighbourhood
Five streets in Markdale bear the scars of spray paint after a random graffiti attack.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force jets soar into Collingwood airport
It's a scene reminiscent of Tom Cruise's film Top Gun, as several Royal Canadian Air Force jets soared through the sky and landed at the Collingwood airport, but it's not for a sequel; instead, the CT-155 Hawk aircraft are being retired.
-
Ontario auto-insurance changes could leave some vulnerable, says expert
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
-
Evicted family given access to home, contemplating legal action
A Cambridge, Ont. family, evicted from their rental home after the landlord allegedly lost possession of the property, gives us an update on their living situation.
-
Three die of suspected drug poisonings in one week in Waterloo Region
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) says from March 19 to March 26, three people have died of suspected drug poisonings.
-
No leaks or fires reported after train cars carrying liquid petroleum gas derail in Sarnia
Emergency services in Sarnia are on scene of a train derailment. According to CN, a 14-car derailment with three tanker cars on their side happened at Vidal Street and St. Andrews Street.
-
-
'Hold and secure' placed on Chesley school during police search
It’s business as usual Thursday morning after a school in Chesley was placed in a ‘hold and secure’ Wednesday morning. Just after 11:30 a.m., police got a report of a robbery in a wooded area in the town.
-
Two more youths arrested for attack on teen with autism
The Windsor Police Service has arrested two more youths alleged to have been involved in a group attack on a teenage boy who has autism.
-
'We’re committed to finding him': Kingsville family desperate for answers about missing man
Adam Payne, 38, has not been seen since August 2023 in the area of Cedar Creek.
-
25 year plan ready to be presented to the public in Amherstburg
Scheduled to take place on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Libro Centre, the review of the plan will go over natural heritage preservation, economic development goals, and land use.