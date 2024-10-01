EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 charged after assault, kidnapping in Sherwood Park

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Two people have been charged after a kidnapping in Sherwood Park last month.

    Police say a witness saw a man being assaulted on Cloverbar Road around 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 18.

    His attackers then tried to force the man into a vehicle, but he got away.

    The suspects left the scene.

    Mounties say the victim, who knew his attackers, was not hurt.

    A 31-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both of Sherwood Park, have been charged with kidnapping without a firearm and assault.

    The woman has also been charged with break-and-enter.

    The pair was released and a court date has been set for Oct. 16 in Sherwood Park. 

