2 charged after assault, kidnapping in Sherwood Park

Two people have been charged after a kidnapping in Sherwood Park last month.

Police say a witness saw a man being assaulted on Cloverbar Road around 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 18.

His attackers then tried to force the man into a vehicle, but he got away.

The suspects left the scene.

Mounties say the victim, who knew his attackers, was not hurt.

A 31-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both of Sherwood Park, have been charged with kidnapping without a firearm and assault.

The woman has also been charged with break-and-enter.

The pair was released and a court date has been set for Oct. 16 in Sherwood Park.