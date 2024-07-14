2 critically injured in apartment fire in northeast Edmonton: EFRS

Two people are in hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire in northeast Edmonton on Saturday night.

The fire was reported around 8:15 p.m. in an apartment complex on Hermitage Road and Huffman Crescent.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said around 60 firefighters were needed to bring the fire under control around 11:50 p.m.

Alberta Health Services said one adult and one senior were taken to hospital in critical condition. EFRS said three firefighteres were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Photos show substantial damage to the roof and top floor of the complex. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or the full extent of the damage.

Crews worked overnight, and the fire was declared out at 6:25 a.m., though crews remained on scene for several more hours.