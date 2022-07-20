2 dead in 4-vehicle crash near Camrose, Alberta

Two people were killed Wednesday morning when the pickup they were in was involved in a four-vehicle collision just west of Camrose, Alta.

RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 21 near Township Road 472 around 8:45 a.m.

Two other people were transported to hospital, one of them was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance, a Mountie at the scene told CTV News Edmonton.

A semi truck, a flatbed truck and two pickups were all towed from the scene.

Highway 21 was closed for several hours, but reopened around 5:30 p.m.

RCMP said the cause of the collision was still under investigation but alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

Camrose is located about 60 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.