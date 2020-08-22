EDMONTON -- Two more McDonald’s locations in the Edmonton-area have closed temporarily because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurants are on Webber Greens Drive in west Edmonton and 34 Street NW.

At both locations, the employee tested positive on Friday.

This is the third and fourth McDonald’s in the Edmonton-area to have been affected by COVID-19.

The Manning Town Centre location in northeast Edmonton had a worker test positive on Thursday, and a St. Albert McDonald’s reopened last Monday after temporarily closing after an employee tested positive.