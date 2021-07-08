EDMONTON -- Two veteran members of the Edmonton Police Service have been charged with assault, stemming from an incident in October.

According to an EPS news release, Sgt. Marc Chmilar and Sgt. Steven Minarchi were charged on Thursday in connection to an arrest that happened in the southwest division on Oct. 4, 2020.

The EPS professional standards branch launched a formal investigation after it received a complaint that same day.

Police say Chmilar, who has 16 years of service with the EPS, is now working in a non-patrol position. Minarchi, who has 20 years of service, is currently on leave.

On July 2, prosecutors recommended the two officers be charged with assault after the case was referred to the Crown in April.

Further details on the alleged assault were not made available.